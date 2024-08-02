Man arrested for killing sister-in-law in Visakhapatnam

The Airport police, on Friday, arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing his sister-in-law for monetary gains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), P. Venkata Ratnam, said that the police received a complaint on July 28, from the victim’s daughter that her mother, S. Bangaramma, was found lifeless in their house at Ambedkar Colony.

Following the complaint and acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Ms. Bangaramma’s brother-in-law S. Durga Rao (38) from Vijayawada. The DCP said that Mr. Durga Rao, who is allegedly addicted to alcohol, was staying with Ms. Bangaramma for the past two months. On July 28 morning, he threatened her to give him her gold ornaments. When the victim denied it, the accused smothered her to death using a blanket and escaped the spot with her gold chain and earrings, Ms. Ratnam said.

The stolen property was recovered and a case was registered.

