GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for killing sister-in-law in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 02, 2024 11:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Airport police, on Friday, arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing his sister-in-law for monetary gains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), P. Venkata Ratnam, said that the police received a complaint on July 28, from the victim’s daughter that her mother, S. Bangaramma, was found lifeless in their house at Ambedkar Colony.

Following the complaint and acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Ms. Bangaramma’s brother-in-law S. Durga Rao (38) from Vijayawada. The DCP said that Mr. Durga Rao, who is allegedly addicted to alcohol, was staying with Ms. Bangaramma for the past two months. On July 28 morning, he threatened her to give him her gold ornaments. When the victim denied it, the accused smothered her to death using a blanket and escaped the spot with her gold chain and earrings, Ms. Ratnam said.

The stolen property was recovered and a case was registered.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.