January 01, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Disha police registered a POCSO case against a man for allegedly impregnating his niece at VAMBAY Colony under PM Palem police station limits here on Monday. The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination, and the accused was taken into custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.