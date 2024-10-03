ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for ‘hacking’ social media account of ex-wife

Published - October 03, 2024 08:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested 24-year-old Y. Venkata Ramana from Kadapa on charges of hacking the social media account of his ex-wife hailing from Visakhapatnam and harassing her by posting private photographs.

Cyber Crime Police Station Inspector Bhavani Shankar said that the accused allegedly hacked the Instagram account of his ex-wife and posted her private photographs. Acting on a complaint lodged by the woman, the police arrested Venkata Ramana.

According to the police, Venkata Ramana divorced his wife due to disputes. After separation, he wanted to trouble her. During their meeting, he took the woman’s phone and changed the passwords of her Instagram and Gmail accounts. Later, he allegedly started to trouble her by posting the pictures.

CONNECT WITH US