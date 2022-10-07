Man arrested for ‘creating’ fake social media accounts of a woman in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 07, 2022 19:59 IST

The cyber crime police on Friday arrested a youth for allegedly creating fake social media accounts of a woman. He also allegedly harassed the woman by sending her morphed nude pictures to her family members.

According to Inspector of Cyber Crime Police Station, Bhavani Prasad, a 21-year-old woman from Ram Nagar area had received a friend request from her old friend Ch. Sunil. The duo became good friends and frequently interacted and then fell in love. However after disputes rose between them, the woman started to avoid him. Irked by this, Sunil allegedly created two fake social media accounts on her name using her pictures on display.

As per the police, the accused had also allegedly sent her morphed pictures to unknown persons in social media. The woman lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police, who arrested Sunil. He was sent in remand.

Further investigation is on.

