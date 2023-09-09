HamberMenu
Man arrested for ‘committing thefts’ in running trains

September 09, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on September 9 (Friday) arrested a 35-year-old man hailing from Odisha for his alleged involvement in several thefts committed in running trains.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Goud hailing from Ganjam district in Odisha.

A team of GRP led by Inspector Dhanunjaya Naidu and Sub-Inspector B. Appalanaidu conducted a raid on Platform No. 8 of Visakhapatnam railway station and arrested Goud and recovered about 80 gram of gold from his possession.

Two arrested from smuggling ganja

In another case, the GRP, in coordination with Railway Protection Force (RPF), arrested two persons, hailing from Kerala, when they were allegedly trying to transport 12 kg ganja in a Kerala-bound train. The GRP authorities said that the accused allegedly had procured the ganja from Araku in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

