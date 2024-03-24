ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for being in possession of arms at Rama Talkies

March 24, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Commissioner of Police, K Fakeerappa, showing the revolver which was seized from a 41-year-old person at Rama Talkies during a press conference held at Police Conference Hall in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The city police arrested a 41-year-old person, who was allegedly in possession of a pistol, a revolver and two live bullets, at Rama Talkies area, here on Sunday. The arrested was identified as V. Siva Nagaraju (41) of Sivajipalem.

Joint Commissioner of Police, K Fakeerappa said that March last year, Mr Siva Nagaraju, who works as a manager in a private travel agency office at Rama Talkies, found a passenger named Srivastava walking around suspiciously.

Following this, Siva Nagaraju went ahead to check Srivastava’s bag which led to the latter fleeing the spot, leaving a package. Checking the package, Siva Nagaraju found the arms, however, he did not intimate the police and kept them in his office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The JCP said that the police would further investigate whether the accused had used these arms anywhere. A case was booked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US