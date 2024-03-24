Man arrested for being in possession of arms at Rama Talkies

March 24, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested a 41-year-old person, who was allegedly in possession of a pistol, a revolver and two live bullets, at Rama Talkies area, here on Sunday. The arrested was identified as V. Siva Nagaraju (41) of Sivajipalem.

Joint Commissioner of Police, K Fakeerappa said that March last year, Mr Siva Nagaraju, who works as a manager in a private travel agency office at Rama Talkies, found a passenger named Srivastava walking around suspiciously.

Following this, Siva Nagaraju went ahead to check Srivastava’s bag which led to the latter fleeing the spot, leaving a package. Checking the package, Siva Nagaraju found the arms, however, he did not intimate the police and kept them in his office.

The JCP said that the police would further investigate whether the accused had used these arms anywhere. A case was booked.