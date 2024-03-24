GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for being in possession of arms at Rama Talkies

March 24, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Joint Commissioner of Police, K Fakeerappa, showing the revolver which was seized from a 41-year-old person at Rama Talkies during a press conference held at Police Conference Hall in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Joint Commissioner of Police, K Fakeerappa, showing the revolver which was seized from a 41-year-old person at Rama Talkies during a press conference held at Police Conference Hall in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The city police arrested a 41-year-old person, who was allegedly in possession of a pistol, a revolver and two live bullets, at Rama Talkies area, here on Sunday. The arrested was identified as V. Siva Nagaraju (41) of Sivajipalem.

Joint Commissioner of Police, K Fakeerappa said that March last year, Mr Siva Nagaraju, who works as a manager in a private travel agency office at Rama Talkies, found a passenger named Srivastava walking around suspiciously.

Following this, Siva Nagaraju went ahead to check Srivastava’s bag which led to the latter fleeing the spot, leaving a package. Checking the package, Siva Nagaraju found the arms, however, he did not intimate the police and kept them in his office.

The JCP said that the police would further investigate whether the accused had used these arms anywhere. A case was booked.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.