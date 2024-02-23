Man arrested, booty recovered in Visakhapatnam

February 23, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested a notorious ex-offender who had allegedly committed house break-ins at eight places in the city, including Madhuranagar, Gajuwaka, Sheela Nagar, Hanumanthuwaka and Arilova. The police have recovered property worth around ₹13 lakh from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Venkata Ratnam said that the accused named K. Srinivas alias Krish, a native of Nidadavolu in West Godavari district, had been committing house break-ins by day. Among the eight crimes, seven were committed this year alone. Based on the complaints, Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar formed special teams, which caught the offender.

The accused was involved in around 152 property offence crimes in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu and other States, the police said.

