ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested, booty recovered in Visakhapatnam

February 23, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested a notorious ex-offender who had allegedly committed house break-ins at eight places in the city, including Madhuranagar, Gajuwaka, Sheela Nagar, Hanumanthuwaka and Arilova. The police have recovered property worth around ₹13 lakh from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Venkata Ratnam said that the accused named K. Srinivas alias Krish, a native of Nidadavolu in West Godavari district, had been committing house break-ins by day. Among the eight crimes, seven were committed this year alone. Based on the complaints, Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar formed special teams, which caught the offender.

The accused was involved in around 152 property offence crimes in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu and other States, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US