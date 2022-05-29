Man arrested at Visakhapatnam railway station, 50 kg ganja seized

Accused procured ganja at Araku, say SEB officials

Officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), led by Inspector Ch.V.S. Prasad, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials, conducted raids at parking places at the railway station and arrested a person from Bihar, while he was allegedly trying to transport 50 kg ganja on Sunday.

The SEB officials said that the accused had procured the ganja at Araku in Alluri Sitharamaraju district and was trying to transport it to New Delhi, by packing the ganja in two trolley bags. Cases were booked.