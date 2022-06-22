Man arrested at Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam, 12 kg ganja seized
He packs ganja in such a way that it resembles a courier packet, say police
The City Task Force (CTF) officials on Wednesday raided a house at Chaitanya Nagar, Maddilapalem, and arrested a 21-year-old ganja peddler having possession of 12 kg of ganja.
The arrested was identified as G. Nageswara Rayudu, a resident of Chaitanya Nagar.
According to police, the accused has started to trade in ganja with an intention to earn easy money. In order to escape from the police, the ganja peddler packs the ganja in a such a way that, it resembles a courier delivery package.
“He packs the ganja properly and then delivers the package personally,” said CTF Sub-Inspector Vasu Naidu.
The police have seized a mobile phone, the machines and adhesive tapes being used and a two-wheeler from him.
