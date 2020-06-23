Visakhapatnam

Man arrested, 70 liquor bottles seized

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) conducted a raid and caught a person while he was allegedly found in possession of liquor bottles without having valid licence, near Boyapalem under Anandapuram police station limits, here on Tuesday.

Police seized 70 liquor (180 ml) bottles from him. The person D. Appala Reddy, who hails from Kapuluppada, and the seized property were handed over to police station concerned.

In another case, two persons, who hail from G Madugula mandal were arrested while they were allegedly found in possession of 17 kg ganja with them near Dandu Bazaar area.

