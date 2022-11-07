Man arrested, 20 two-wheelers seized in Visakhapatnam

Five more persons were also arrested on the charge of acting as helpers or receivers for the main accused

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 07, 2022 19:14 IST

DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna checking the stolen vehicles at MVP Police station in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The city police (Crime Wing) arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly being involved in motorcycle thefts at various places here on Monday. The police have also arrested five more persons who acted as helpers or receivers for the main accused. As many as 20 two-wheelers were seized from his possession.

Addressing a press conference at the MVP police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna said that the prime accused M. Vijaya Kumar (35) of Sujatha Nagar, Pendurthi area, had committed a theft of 20 two-wheelers since October 2021.

The accused was earlier involved in two-wheeler thefts at various places across the State. He was arrested and sent to jail. During October 2021, he was released from the jail and he continued to lift two-wheelers. As per the police, the accused only commits theft of those two-wheelers, where the keys are left by the owners on the vehicle itself.

Following complaints on two-wheeler thefts, special teams were formed by the police, further leading to the arrest of the accused.

Police said that among the 20 vehicles, three are from Vizianagaram, while the rest of them are from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. After committing the thefts, the accused sells the vehicles to ganja smugglers in the Agency.

Inspector of Police, Dwaraka Sub-division, B Ramana Murthy and Sub-Inspector B Nihar were present.

Further investigation is on.

