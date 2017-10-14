Man allegedly kills wife with cricket bat

A man allegedly murdered his wife by beating her on her head with a cricket bat, following an argument at Pendurthy here on Friday.

M. Rajeswari (38), the victim, was employed at a beauty parlour at Gajuwaka, while her husband M. Mahalakshmi Naidu is a security guard at an apartment. Naidu had asked Rajeswari to quit her job and stay at home to take care of their children.

Rajeswari, however, declined to resign citing various reasons.

On Friday also Naidu had a heated argument with his wife over the issue. Rajeswari ignored her husband’s words and prepared to go for work. In a fit of rage, Naidu took his son’s cricket bat and allegedly beat Rajeswari, killing her on the spot.

On a complaint filed by the local people, the Pendurthi police, led by Inspector J. Murali, are investigating the case. The accused was taken into custody and the body was shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.