Visakhapatnam

Man allegedly kills wife with cricket bat

Pendurthi police investigating the case

A man allegedly murdered his wife by beating her on her head with a cricket bat, following an argument at Pendurthy here on Friday.

M. Rajeswari (38), the victim, was employed at a beauty parlour at Gajuwaka, while her husband M. Mahalakshmi Naidu is a security guard at an apartment. Naidu had asked Rajeswari to quit her job and stay at home to take care of their children.

Rajeswari, however, declined to resign citing various reasons.

On Friday also Naidu had a heated argument with his wife over the issue. Rajeswari ignored her husband’s words and prepared to go for work. In a fit of rage, Naidu took his son’s cricket bat and allegedly beat Rajeswari, killing her on the spot.

On a complaint filed by the local people, the Pendurthi police, led by Inspector J. Murali, are investigating the case. The accused was taken into custody and the body was shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 6, 2020 1:31:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/man-allegedly-kills-wife-with-cricket-bat/article19856937.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY