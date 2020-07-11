Man allegedly ends life

A 48-year-old man reportedly ended his life unable overcome depression due to ill-health and financial issues under Arilova police station limits here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as G. Srinu Mahesh, an auto driver of ASR Nagar.
According to reports, Mahesh had been in depression for the last six months.
According to his family members, Mahesh, was an alcoholic and had given up the habit from October, 2019. He was affected with some health problems a couple of months ago.
From March 2020, he was unable to pay EMI of automobile loan. Mahesh was depressed worrying about the hospital expenses and financial problems. For the last of couple of days, Mahesh was not eating food and also not sleeping, his family members said.
His son, a second-year B.Sc., student, started to work in a general store and his wife also started to work in a school to reassure him, the police said. However, Mahesh didn’t come out of depression and jumped from a building at Srikanth Nagar, they said. The body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.
