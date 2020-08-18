Man allegedly duped of ₹20 lakh

An amount of ₹20 lakh reportedly stolen from a person at PM Palem area here. The incident came to light after police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the man on Monday night.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Crimes) Venu Gopal Naidu, complainant Koteswara Rao, a resident of Visakhapatnam, was carrying ₹20 lakh cash with him in his car.
He was headed to PM Palem to meet a real estate broker, who asked him to come to see house sites. The broker asked the complainant to take the car to his house near YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium claiming that he was sick and he would have to take some medicine. In a few minutes, the broker returned. As per the complainant, all of a sudden, a white colour car came and stopped beside them. A person came out of the car and the real estate broker took the cash bag from his car and escaped in that vehicle, the Mr. Koteswara Rao said.
Police said that they are verifying CCTV footage and other facts in the case.
Investigation is on.
