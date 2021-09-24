Man accused of rape arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2021 21:00 IST

The district police on Friday arrested 38-year-old man, who had allegedly raped a 33-year-old woman with speech impairment, at Sileru on September 20. The arrested was identified as Venkat Reddy from Sileru. It may be remembered that the woman was allegedly raped by the accused, when her family members were not present in the house. He also reportedly threatened the woman not to reveal about the incident to anybody. The incident came to light after the family members of the woman lodged a complaint with the local police on Wednesday. Women organisations from the district condemned the incident and also demanded that the police take strict action against the accused.

