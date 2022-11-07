Man accused of killing daughter arrested

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 07, 2022 00:36 IST

The One Town police on Saturday night arrested V. Varaprasad (45), for allegedly killing his daughter at Relli Veedhi on November 4.

Varaprasad released a selfie video in which he confessed to killing his minor daughter identified as Likitha Sri for being in a relationship against his wishes. He was sent on remand after being arrested on Sunday.

Police said Varaprasad’s wife had deserted him 13 years ago. A few years ago, his elder daughter too had reportedly eloped with a youth, leaving behind Likitha Sri.

A student of Class X, Likitha Sri was in a relationship with a boy to which her father was opposed. On Friday, Varaprasad came home in an inebriated condition and had a heated argument with Likitha Sri over the issue. In a fit of rage, he strangled Likitha Sri to death, police said.

