Man accused of bid to sexually assault minor girl

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 September 2020 22:56 IST

A 25-year-old village volunteer allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl near her house at Kusarlapudi village under Rolugunta police station limits in Visakhapatnam district.

Though the incident reportedly occurred on September 3, it came to light after family members of the girl lodged a police complaint on Friday night.

According to the police, when the girl, a Class X student, reached home after tuition, the accused T. Nanaji reportedly barged into her house taking advantage the absence of her parents and tried to exploit her sexually. He promised the girl that he would marry her.

However, the girl reportedly escaped and raised an alarm. The accused then ran away. Cases were registered under various Sections, including under POCSO Act. The police are reportedly questioning the accused.