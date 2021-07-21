Malls will be fined if people found moving without masks on the premises: Srijana

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Official teams will conduct inspections’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana warned that fines ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 would be imposed against the managements of shopping malls, cinema theatres, commercial establishments and shopping complexes if people are found moving on the premises without masks. She asked the officials to form teams and conduct inspections in the establishments. She said that the managements should ensure the customers/people are allowed only after wearing masks. She was speaking during a video conference with officials from various departments here on Tuesday.

She said that fine of ₹100 will be imposed on people if found without mask at public places. Ms. Srijana also asked Chief Medical Officer of Health K.S.L.G. Sastry and all the Zonal Commissioners to create awareness about user charges for garbage collection and take measures for collecting them. She also instructed the officials to increase more awareness programmes regarding seasonal diseases. Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.

