Maldives Education Minister visits Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

August 01, 2022 18:31 IST

98% of the population of Maldives is literate, says Abdulla

Abdulla Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of State for Education, Republic of Maldives, visited the Office of Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) in AU campus along with his wife Mariam Nasir, Director General (Quality), Ministry of Education, Republic of Maldives, on Monday.

They are on their way to Jeypore to participate in the Education Summit.

Dr. Abdulla is a teacher-turned-Minister and his flair, passion and excellence in teaching made him hold that portfolio in the Union Cabinet of the Government of Maldives.

The visiting dignitaries had a brief interaction with Beela Satyanarayana, Chairman, AAA, and former Vice-Chancellor of AU, B. Mohan Venkata Ram, general secretary, AAA, K. Kumar Raja, joint secretary, AAA, and Member, AU Academic Senate and A. Chandrasekhar, executive committee member, AAA, and Challa Ramakrishna, Dean, Media Cell, AU.

Prof. Satyanarayana briefed the visiting dignitary about the various activities taken up of AAA. Prof Mohan Venkata Ram informed him about the AU alumni, who were living across globe and the positions they held.

Dr. Abdulla said that 98% of the population of Maldives was literate and he was given the task of making it 100%. The visiting dignitary revealed that there were about 1,200 islands in Maldives, of which 200 were inhabited and over 100 were leased out for resorts.

Education was free up to first degree in Maldives. He said that it was his privilege to visit Andhra University, known as the repository of knowledge for more than nine decades. Ms Mariam said that her goal was to ensure quality assurance in Education. They were felicitated by AAA Chairman, General Secretary and Joint Secretary.