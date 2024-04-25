Malaria cases have witnessed a decline in Visakhapatnam district, says DM&HO

April 25, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Malaria cases have shown a sharp decline in Visakhapatnam district which is marching towards the ‘zero-malaria’ goal, District Medical and Health Officer Jagadeeswara Rao has said.

The Health Department took out an awareness rally and the staff formed a human chain near the Bullayya College, marking World Malaria Day on April 25 (Thursday).

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jagadeeswara Rao said that awareness among the people and the anti-larval operations conducted by the employees of the malaria wing paid off, resulting in the “noticeable decline” in the cases. “A comprehensive plan has been prepared to reduce the number of malaria cases to zero,” he said.

The DM&HO called upon the people to use mosquito nets to protect themselves from mosquitoes. He urged them to observe ‘Friday’ as a ‘dry day’ to clear stagnant water from flower pots, water storage tanks, drums and sumps, saying that such initiatives would help check mosquito breeding.

Zonal Malaria Officer Santhi Kumari said that a few malaria cases were reported in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) districts, while there was a marked decline in cases in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

District Malaria Officer Tulasi, sub-unit officer Nagesh Patnaik and GVMC supervisor Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated in the awareness rally.