Visakhapatnam

Making all arrangements for distribution of house sites: GVMC chief

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that the civic body is making all arrangements for the TIDCO houses and house sites patta distribution programme scheduled on December 25.

She said that the distribution programme will be completed by January 5. She was speaking at a review meet conducted by Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao in the GVMC office here on Saturday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao instructed the officials to complete the lottery process by Saturday evening. He also asked the GVMC Commissioner to hand over the list of beneficiaries to Zonal Commissioners concerned. MLAs T. Nagi Reddy and Vasuapalli Ganesh Kumar, and a few others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2020 12:25:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/making-all-arrangements-for-distribution-of-house-sites-gvmc-chief/article33375446.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY