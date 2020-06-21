Make yoga a part of daily routine, people told

Railway officials participating in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 June 2020 22:47 IST

Mass gatherings were avoided keeping restrictions in mind

The sixth International Yoga Day was organised by various associations, educational institutions and public sector organisations on Sunday. In view of the pandemic situation, mass gatherings were avoided and it was hosted through web sessions.

The Waltair Railway Indoor Sports Enclave and East Point Rest House here saw a few participants in small groups at the Yoga Day organised by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR).

A number of enthusiasts participated in the yoga from their residences. Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, ADRM (Infra) Akshay Saxena, ADRM (Operations) P. Ramachandra Rao and some branch officers performed ‘asanas’ at the residence of the DRM.

The DRM said that performing yoga at home and with family members would enhance mental well-being. Commandos for Railway Safety [CORAS] in Waltair Division also performed yogasanas.

RPF personnel, sportspersons and, Scouts and Guides took part in the yoga from their units in small groups.

Former MP K. Haribabu recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed at the United Nations Organisation (UNO) the holding of International Yoga Day every year. He was speaking at the Yoga Day conducted at the BJP office at Lawson’s Bay Colony.

The UNO had resolved that it would be observed on June 21, which happens to be longest day during the year.

Yoga master Ramesh called upon the gathering to make yoga a part of their daily routine to boost their immunity. Pranayama helps gain control over the mind, overcome menstrual problems in women, overcoming insomnia, stress and tiredness.

BJP leader M. Ravindra said that awareness on yoga has increased among the public. MLC P.V.N. Madhav spoke on the usefulness of yoga in boosting immunity and keeping viral diseases at bay.

The day was jointly organised by the NSS, NCC and Physical Education Department of Visakha Government Degree and PG College for Women through webinar.

Principal S. Shoba Rani said the objective of the programme was to promote awareness among students. The family members of the students were also encouraged to participate.

Yoga trainers Pushpa, Kavita and Suma explained the concepts. Physical Education Director Regani Kiranmai, NCC Coordinator K. Gitanjali, NCC Coordinator K. Sudha and computer science lecturer D. Aruna Padma were among those who were present.