‘Make Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra a success’

November 16, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Joint Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance, Solomon Arokiaraj has urged the district administration and people to make the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ a success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme across the country on November 15 (Wednesday) to promote the Centre’s welfare schemes, he said.

He, along with Collector A. Mallikarjuna, reviewed the arrangements undertaken by the district administration for the yatra.

Mr. Arokiaraj said that the yatra would be held in the district until January 26, 2024. Welfare schemes sponsored by the Central government such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Suraksha Bhima Yojana, Poshan Shakti Nirman Abhiyan, Jan Dhan Yojana will be promoted in the yatra in two panchayats every day.

The district administration should collect the information of the eligible persons who have not benefited under the scheme.

The Collector said that the programme was started in the Agency areas, adding that plain and rural areas would be covered from the end of this month.