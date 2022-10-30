Make SIT reports on Visakhapatnam land scam public, demand Somu Veerraju and GVL

They warn that the BJP will launch an agitation if the State government fails to disclose the reports

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao have demanded that the reports submitted by the Special Investigation Teams (SIT), appointed during the previous Chandrababu Naidu government and the present YSR Congress Party government on land scams in Visakhapatnam, be made public.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, the BJP leaders said that they have submitted a memorandum to the Governor on October 11 seeking his intervention in making both the SIT reports public. They warned that the BJP would launch an agitation if the State government fails to disclose the reports. It would also become the agenda of the BJP for the 2024 general elections., they said

The BJP leaders alleged that both the TDP and the YSRCP have indulged in land grabbing in Visakhapatnam but were cheating the people by grabbing lands when in power and organising struggles against land grabbing when in the Opposition. Both the parties have done nothing for Visakhapatnam. While the common people were being harassed in the name of Section 22-A list, exemptions were being given for the Daspalla lands to favour the rich, they alleged.

They alleged that Ministers and IAS officers had colluded and indulged in land grabbing. They claimed that some honest officials were ready to spill the beans and the BJP would support them. They alleged that the ruling and Opposition parties were organising struggles for and against Visakhapatnam as Executive capital with the objective of grabbing lands.

The BJP leaders claimed that all development works, be it the railway zone, station redevelopment or HPCL expansion were being funded by the Centre. They alleged that both the TDP and YSRCP have cheated the BCs.