Make safety a habit, motorists urged in Visakhapatnam

January 21, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Motorcyclists, wearing helmets, and car drivers, wearing seat belts, going on the National Highway near Maddilapalem Junction, were in for a pleasant surprise as officials of the Transport and Police Departments handed over chocolates and roses to them, as they stopped at the traffic island, on Sunday.

The Transport Department, in association with the Police Department, conducted an awareness programme on road safety as part of the Road Safety Month, which commenced on Saturday.

The officials displayed banners and placards and appealed to motorists and other road users to comply with the safety rules. They commended two-wheeler riders, who were wearing helmet, and car drivers, who were wearing the seat belt, in a bid to motivate others, who were not doing the same.

On the inaugural day, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, who flagged off a motorcycle rally with helmets, told the gathering that studies reveal that over 72% of roads accidents and 76% of fatalities on the roads were due to overspeeding. The second highest number of accidents and deaths was due to driving on the wrong side (5%), followed by drunken driving (2%), and cellphone driving (1.5%). The Road Safety Month was being organised to educate the people on these aspects. He appealed to motorists to follow the safety norms.

Regional Joint Transport Commissioner Vaddi Sundar called upon the Transport Department officials to take all measures for implementation of road safety measures.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that awareness programmes were being conducted for drivers and students, medical tests were being conducted for drivers, and an awareness walkathon was also being organised as part of the road safety month. He called upon motorists to make safety a habit not only during the road safety month but also forever.

Additional DCP G. Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar and RTOs R. Ch. Srinivas and Ram Kumar participated.