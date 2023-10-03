HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make meeting against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on October 5 a success, CPI(M) urges people

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury to attend the public meet

October 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP government should revoke its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and desist from ‘dealing a blow to the self-respect of the people of Andhra Pradesh’, who had made several sacrifices for the establishment of the plant in Visakhapatnam, said CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu.

At a press conference, organised under the aegis of the CPI(M) Steel Division and the Steel CITU, at the CITU Office at Gajuwaka here on Tuesday, Mr. Jaggunaidu demanded that the Centre also take steps to ensure that the plant was run to its full capacity. He called upon the people to participate in large numbers at the public meeting to be organised at Kurmannapalem on October 5 against the privatisation of VSP.

He said that the party general secretary Sitaram Yechury would address the meeting. Mr. Jaggunaidu said that governments would be forced to change not only their policies but may also be forced to step down, if there was strong public revolt. He said that the Ukku Rakshana Yatra had revived the hopes of the people that VSP could be saved by resisting the attempts to ‘weaken the plant’. The privatisation of VSP would hamper the growth of the region, he said.

Steel CITU Union general secretary U. Ramaswamy alleged that Adani and Jindal, who have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were trying to take over the steel plant and its land. He alleged that the steel management was trying to allow Jindal into VSP, on the plea of securing funds to run the plant to its optimum capacity. Blast Furnace-3 was stopped a year ago to reduce the production of VSP. He also alleged that efforts were being made to stop Blast Furnace-2.

CPI(M) Steel Division secretary P. Srinivasa Raju and Gajuwaka Zone secretary M. Rambabu spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.