Make ghat roads safer for driving, Visakhapatnam Zilla Parishad chairperson directs R&B officials

August 22, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra on Tuesday ordered the Roads & Buildings (R&B) authorities to take steps to make ghat roads safer for the motorists. Recalling the recent RTC bus accident on the ghat road in which two persons died and 29 suffered severe injuries, she directed the authorities to take up jungle clearance, remove unwanted tree branches and creepers along the ghat road stretch at the earliest.

She was speaking during the ZP general body meeting at the ZP Hall here. She questioned the authorities whose negligence was the reason for the road accident, whether it is the R&B officials or the driver. The ZP chairperson was informed by the R&B staff that jungle clearance was being conducted two times in a year without fail.

The ZP meeting was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister & Panchayat Raj Minister B. Mutyala Naidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Collectors of three districts – A Mallikarjuna, Sumit Kumar and P Ravi Subhash.

During the meeting, ZPTC members from the Alluri Sitharamaraju district complained about the poor condition of roads, especially between G.K Veedhi and Chinturu stretch. ZPTC members from Parawada pointed out that Thantadi to Anakapalli road was constructed about three years ago. But the officials have not arranged berms, due to which recently two children have died in a road accident.

ZPTC members from Butchayyapeta mandal alleged that large-scale plantations are being destroyed as part of road extension works in the mandal. The District Collector ordered the authorities to inquire into the issue.

Rainfall deficit

While discussing about agriculture, Anakapalli district Agriculture Department authorities informed that there is about 80% rainfall deficit in about 15 mandals, due to which transplantation of paddy is yet to begin. They said that the distribution of seeds will begin shortly through the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs). Several ZPTC members alleged that seeds are not being distributed on time.

Kidney ailments

During discussion on the health, ZP members from Anakapalli (Rural) complained that in some areas, many people are suffering from kidney ailments. The members urged the officials to take steps to solve the problem. District Collector Ravi Subhash ordered the District Medical & Health Officer Ch. Hemanth to collect water samples from the region and send them for testing.

MPP from S.Rayavaram complained that a youth who had attempted to end life in their mandal was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment. He alleged negligence of doctors in providing treatment. A few members also complained about irregularities in ‘Sadharam’ camps.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Mutyala Naidu said that each and every issue raised by the ZP members will be taken into consideration and steps will be taken to resolve them at the earliest.

The ZP members also congratulated tribal girls Ch. Jeevana and Satya Keerthi for cracking Group I exams recently. They hoped that more students would come out with flying colours.