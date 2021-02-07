Make foolproof arrangements for panchayat polls, Collector tells officials

‘Reach the polling centres by 6 a.m.’

With the polling for the first and second phase of gram panchayat elections round the corner, District Collector V. Vinay Chand took stock of the arrangements, being made in the divisions, with the special officers in a video conference here on Sunday. The Collector asked the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the polls according to the guidelines and also ensure peaceful elections.

He instructed the polling staff to reach the polling centres by 6 a.m. He said that Tehsildars should ensure that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was not violated. Election campaigns should be stopped 48 hours before the elections. The Tehsildars and the police should keep a check on distribution of money and liquor. He said that Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) should arrange reception centres

Earlier at a meeting on Saturday, Mr. Vinay Chand had asked the nodal officers to ensure that the polling centres have basic facilities like furniture, electricity, drinking water, medical kits and food.

“On the day of polling, the Electricity Department should ensure uninterrupted power supply and the Health Department should send necessary medical kits and PPE kits to the polling centres. Temporary arrangements should be made at those centres which do not have toilet facility,” he said.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that training was given to the polling. He said that there were 78 hypersensitive and 104 sensitive polling stations in Anakapalle division. He said that webcasting staff, videographer and micro-observers were appointed and police security has been strengthened in those areas, he added.

Joint Collector – II P. Arun Babu said that 304 RTC buses were arranged for transporting polling staff and material to the polling centres. Special vehicles were arranged for transportation in those routes, which do not have bus facility, he added.