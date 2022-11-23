Make foolproof arrangements for Navy Day fete, Visakhapatnam District Collector directs officials

November 23, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With less than two weeks to go for Navy Day on December 4, the district administration has started making arrangements. District Collector A Mallikarjuna on Wednesday conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss about the arrangements and allotted duties. He has instructed them to take up works at the earliest and make foolproof arrangements as VIPs are expected to take part in the event

Mr. Mallikarjuna has instructed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials to take up beautification works at various places, including the main venue R.K Beach. He had discussed about arrangements of dias, seating, parking, barricading, sound and LED screens.

The District Collector has also discussed about security arrangements, protocol for VIPs, convoy passage, bandobust, issue of passes, traffic control and a few others with Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth. Since a large number of people are expected to witness the event, arrangements should be made to ensure that there is no inconvenience to them, he said. The GVMC should arrange drinking water facility, place bio-toilets for the visitors. He also instructed the EPDCL authorities to ensure street lights are properly functioning in all the areas. He has also asked the Health Department to arrange ambulances and health staff.

Naval Officials Cmde A.S. Dadwal, Commanding Officer INS Circars, Captain Saket Khanna Captain NDC, Captain VSC Rao, Civil Military Liaison Adviser, Captain Divakhar Exo Kalinga, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, DCP Law & Order Sumit Garud Sunil, officials from Revenue, R&B and other departments were present.