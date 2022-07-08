Make foolproof arrangements for CM’s programme, Visakhapatnam Collector directs officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

July 08, 2022 18:36 IST

Jagan to visit the city to launch ‘Vahana Mithra’ on July 13

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving in Visakhapatnam to take part in ‘Vahana Mithra’ official launch programme on July 13. The officials have selected Andhra University Engineering College Grounds as the venue for the event. In this regard, District Collector A Mallikarjuna has instructed the officials to make all arrangements for the programme.

He visited AU Engineering College grounds along with GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam and other officials here on Friday.

Mr Mallikarjuna asked the DTC to identify beneficiaries from the district who are eligible for ‘Vahana Mithra. He has directed the GVMC Commissioner to arrange bio-toilets, drinking water and also deploy sanitary workers to maintain cleanliness at the venue. He also enquired about stage decoration and power supply at the programme. He has also asked District Medical and Health officer Vijaya Lakshmi to arrange medical stalls at the venue. The Collector has also asked the police personnel to make all arrangements.

Advertisement

Advertisement