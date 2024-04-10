ADVERTISEMENT

Make elaborate arrangements for ‘Modakondamma Jatara’, ASR Collector directs staff

April 10, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Vijaya Sunitha instructed officials to provide all amenities and make sure no inconvenience befell the devotees arriving for the ‘Modakondamma Jatara’ scheduled to be held on May 19, 20 and 21 at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. She conducted a review meeting with the officials, here on Wednesday.

Ms. Sunitha said that the Utsav committee members were formed to organise the festival smoothly. The committee members should coordinate with the authorities from concerned departments to make all the arrangements.

She reviewed about the sanitation, drinking water facility, transportation, electricity, food, accommodation and medical facilities among others. She said that additional sanitation staff should be deployed to keep a check on sanitation, and also directed the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) authorities to depute additional buses from various areas.

Superintendent of Police, Tuhin Sinha, said that over 800 to 900 police personnel will be deployed as part of event. Special care will be taken in the view of traffic, and parking places will be identified. ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek, Sub-Collector Dhatri Reddy and others were present.

