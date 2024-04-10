GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make elaborate arrangements for ‘Modakondamma Jatara’, ASR Collector directs staff

April 10, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Vijaya Sunitha instructed officials to provide all amenities and make sure no inconvenience befell the devotees arriving for the ‘Modakondamma Jatara’ scheduled to be held on May 19, 20 and 21 at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. She conducted a review meeting with the officials, here on Wednesday.

Ms. Sunitha said that the Utsav committee members were formed to organise the festival smoothly. The committee members should coordinate with the authorities from concerned departments to make all the arrangements.

She reviewed about the sanitation, drinking water facility, transportation, electricity, food, accommodation and medical facilities among others. She said that additional sanitation staff should be deployed to keep a check on sanitation, and also directed the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) authorities to depute additional buses from various areas.

Superintendent of Police, Tuhin Sinha, said that over 800 to 900 police personnel will be deployed as part of event. Special care will be taken in the view of traffic, and parking places will be identified. ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek, Sub-Collector Dhatri Reddy and others were present.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.