Visakhapatnam

Make all arrangements for Venkaiah Naidu’s visit, Joint Collector tells officials

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy held a meeting here on Monday with officials to discuss about the arrangements for the upcoming visit of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu scheduled from January 19 to 22.

He said that officers from various departments have been allotted various works to organise the programmes in a smooth manner. He has asked the King George Hospital officials to arrange doctors during the visit and the Transport Department officials to depute vehicles. He also enquired about the arrangements made at the airport and the Port Guest House where the Vice-President would be staying.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2022 7:40:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/make-all-arrangements-for-venkaiah-naidus-visit-joint-collector-tells-officials/article38282544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY