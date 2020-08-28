Make 650 more beds ready at VIMS by September 1: Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed the Health Department officials to get 650 beds ready for the COVID-19 patients at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) by September 1.
Mr. Vinay Chand inspected VIMS here on Friday and said that the 650 beds, including 434 with oxygen facility and 216 in ICU, should be made available. He instructed the officials to recruit necessary staff and make other arrangements at the earliest. He asked them to appoint staff on shift basis. He instructed the officials to give appointment letters to the candidates selected recently. He also asked Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar to allocate the required staff immediately.
Plasma donation
Mr. Vinay Chand also asked the Health Department to create awareness over plasma donation. He asked the officials to procure plasma for the people who have recovered from the coronavirus. The Collector also instructed the officials to give ₹5,000 to people who donate plasma as per the State government orders.
VIMS Director K. Satya Varaprasad and a few others were present.
