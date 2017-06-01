Major survey to correct all land records in Vizag

To rectify discrepancies in land records and ascertain and claim the government land that have been occupied or grabbed, the district administration has initiated a major land survey. It has given a timeframe of about six months to correct all land records.

Admitting that the records have been tampered with to benefit land grabbers and some of the records have gone missing, Joint Collector G. Srijana said the survey had already been taken up in Kommadi area and it would be completed by next week.

“In the next phase we will take up Madhurawada area. Special teams have been formed to collect the data and tally them with the records in the District Collector’s office and with the records in the concerned Tahsildar’s office,” she said.

The Joint Collector has designed a pro forma and the initial focus will be on the 10 mandals of Vizag division.

Records missing

According to Collector Pravin Kumar, about 16,735 FMBs (field measurement books) out of 2,45,896; 233 out of 3022 RVMs (Rough village map); and 379 out of 3022 RSRs (resurvey settlement registers) have gone missing.

According to Ms. Srijana, the missing details will be verified and fresh field measurements entered. The basic challenge is to ascertain the details such as the link documents of all land from 1956 for SFA (settlement fair adangal), which pertains to estate villages, and from 1920 for RSR (resurvey settlement register). Once we can establish the link, the extent of government land that is there at present, the land that has been acquired by the government or given to other departments and land that has been occupied will be ascertained, she told The Hindu. After the land extent is obtained, the government will fix geo fencing for all its land.

“We will be initiating the geo-fencing work from next week. We will take the geo coordinates of the land and geo fence the land,” said the Joint Collector.