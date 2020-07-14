Major fire breaks out at Visakha Solvents plant at Pharma City

A major fire broke out at the Visakha Solvents Limited plant in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada, Visakhapatnam, late on Monday.

Details are awaited but according to initial reports, there were only four people in the plant at that time and one person received about 30% burns and another is said to be missing.

Speaking to The Hindu, Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena said, “Initially, we thought that the fire was in a dump yard in the Pharma City, but later we came to know that it was in Visakha Solvents plant. We are still assessing how it happened, but as per preliminary report there was a mishap in the reactor and fire broke out. One person is said to be missing and we are ascertaining it. The fire has been brought under control.”

The firm is into the business of solvents recoveries, water treatment chemicals and other multiple solvents.

Reports said there were multiple blasts inside the factory and people pannicked and many in the vicinity left their homes and moved to other parts of the city.

The accident comes close on the heels of the one at Sainor Life Sciences in the JNPC on June 30. At Sainor, two employees had died and four were hospitalised after inhaling hydrogen sulphide that leaked out of a reactor.

With this accident at Visakha Solvents, the city in the last three months has seen three major industrial accidents, including the one at LG Polymers on May 7, when styrene monomer vapour leaked out of a storage tank killing 12 and sickening over 580 people.