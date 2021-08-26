Major accident averted in car crash on NH-16

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 August 2021 00:49 IST

Police break doors of the cars to bring the inmates out

A major accident was averted on the NH-16, when two cars were crushed between two lorries, near Nakappalle, in the district on Wednesday morning. The incident happened in a chain reaction, when the driver of an autorickshaw plying in front of the first lorry applied sudden brake to avoid hitting a two-wheeler driver, who suddenly had come in front of the vehicle.

Seeing the auto-rickshaw driver applying sudden brakes, the lorry driver also applied its brakes. The driver of a car coming behind the lorry also applied brakes but the vehicle stopped after crashing into the lorry. At that moment, the driver of another car, moving behind the first car rammed, it and the driver of another lorry, plying behind the second car rammed it.

According to Nakapalle Sub-Inspector D. Venkanna, though the injuries suffered by the people travelling in the cars were very minor, the passengers were stuck inside, as the doors got jammed. “We had to break the doors to pull them out,” he said.

It could have been a major accident, if the vehicles were plying in high speed and luckily the brake system functioned well, said the SI.