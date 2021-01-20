Maintain religious harmony, SP urges village defence squads

‘People should not believe in rumours and posts in social media’

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao on Tuesday conducted a coordination meet with the village defence squads comprising Mahila police and grams/ward volunteers and youth of Anakapalle division for the protection of temples and places of worship, at Gavarapalem in Anakapalle mandal.

Mr. Krishna Rao appealed to them to maintain religious harmony. He urged people not to believe in any rumours and posts published in social media by unknown persons.

“DSP and Inspectors are regularly reviewing the security of places of worship. Surveillance is kept round the clock. If people notice any suspicious persons or any anti-social elements, they can contact local police, dial 100 or WhatsApp no.9505200100,” he added.

He said that many worship places have CCTV cameras and sufficient illumination. If there is a need of any CCTV cameras, the Police Department is ready to arrange, he said.

He informed that the police have kept a watch on movement of ex-offenders and suspicious persons with the use of technology. “We also advise temple priests, temple committee administrators, pastors, imams and villagers to be watchful,” he said.

DSP, Anakapalle Sub-division, K. Sravani, Inspector of Anakapalle (Rural) G. Srinivasa Rao and others were present. Village defence squads, village elders and others attended the meet.