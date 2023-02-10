HamberMenu
Maintain public toilets neat and clean in Visakhapatnam, GVMC Commissioner tells officials

February 10, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu on Friday asked the public health department staff to ensure public toilets are maintained well in the city. He has inspected ongoing development works between Siripuram Junction and Beach Road ahead of G-20 working group committee meeting to be held in March. He has directed the Horticulture staff to develop greenery between Siripuram and YMCA Junction and also arrange mural paintings on the walls. Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry and others were present.

