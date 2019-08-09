‘Mahila Mithras’ will ensure safety at workplace: DGP

Home Minister M. Sucharitha and DGP D. Gautam Sawang launched ‘Mahila Mithra’, a social social reform initiative to ensure women’s safety at work spaces, schools, colleges and public places here on Thursday.

How it works

“As part the programme, a woman head constable or a constable or an ASI will be appointed as ‘Mahila Mithra’ coordinator in each police station. They will visit schools, colleges, hostels and public places and interact with women to know about their issues. Not only would they respond to complaints, but also take proactive measures to prevent crimes,” the DGP said.

The programme is properly structured and the personnel working under it have a role clarity.

A DSP rank officer will be appointed as the district officer and coordinate the status. The ‘Mahila Mithra’ coordinators will submit report to the officer on a daily basis, he explained.

Virtual police station

Further, Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH) teams will also be formed at organisations, educational institutions to deal with sexual offence, apart from Mahila Mithra committees in villages and colonies with the support of local NGOs.

Responding to the proposal made by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy, the DGP said every university and college will have a ‘virtual police station’ where the students can report their problems online. He said that that the initiative would begin with Andhra University followed by other educational institutions.