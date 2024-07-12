Mahatma Gandhi continues to be a guiding spirit for future generations, says former Krishna University Vice-Chancellor

Former Vice-Chancellor of Krishna University S. Ramakrishna Rao said that Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest philosophers of the world and continues to be a guiding spirit for the future generations.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by the Gandhi Centre, Visakhapatnam, in association with Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, at the college campus, here on Friday, to release the book ‘Jagathiki Spoorthy - Mana Jathipitha’ (Our Father of the Nation - The Role Model of the World) written by Prof. V. Balamohan Das.

Prof. Ramakrishna Rao said that Gandhiji was not only the ‘Father of the Nation’ but also a ‘beacon light for the world’, who had the unique nature of forgiving those who had done a mistake.

Former Rector of Andhra University (AU) A. Prasanna Kumar, who released the book, told the participants that Mahatma Gandhi was inspired by the great epics — Ramayana and Mahabharata. Gandhiji, who had gone to South Africa to earn money, was touched by the poverty of the people in that country. He raised the banner of revolt against the British in that country and later returned to India.

He demanded the British government in India for freedom from foreign rule. He recalled that the Mahatma had fought against the problems faced by women in those days. Prof. Prasanna Kumar also spoke on the relationship between Rabindranath Tagore and Gandhiji.

Reviewing the book, former Director of All India Radio (AIR) Nagasuri Venugopal commended the Gandhi Centre for propagating the message of the Mahatma in both the Telugu States. Gandhiji had waged peaceful struggles against the British in South Africa and India before World War I, and gone to jail. He said that Prof. Balamohan Das’s book though small, would be useful to the present generation.

Secretary and correspondent of Bullayya Colleges G. Madhu Kumar thanked Prof. Balamohan Das for bringing the Gandhi Centre to the college premises. Prof. Balamohan Das, meanwhile, said that he is dedicating the book to his long time friend Prof. K.C. Reddy. He recalled how his father had named him as Balamohan Das on the name of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Prof K.C. Reddy thanked Prof. Balamohan Das for dedicating the book on Gandhi in his name. Writers Academy chairman V.V. Ramana Murthy also spoke. Visakha Samkruthi magazine editor Seerala Sanyasi Rao, Gandhi Centre vice-president B.S. Sastry and Narava Prakasa Rao of Bala Vikas Foundation were also present.

