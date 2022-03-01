Maha Sivaratri celebrated with fervour in Visakhapatnam
Special pujas performed at various temples
Maha Sivaratri was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety at various temples of Lord Siva and also by various organisations in the city on Tuesday.
The 86 th Siva Jayanthi was organised by the Muralinagar branch of Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Viswavidyalayam at Muralinagar. Special programmes were being organised from February 27 and they would continue till March 2.
An exhibition has also been put up to make the general public understand the significance of the occasion. Cultural programmes were also organised and 1,008 diyas were lit to mark the occasion.
The Shantipuram branch of Brahmakumaris organised Bhajans at Akkayyapalem. The speakers told audience on the significance of the occasion.
Maha Kumbhabhishekam
The 37 th Maha Kumbhabhishekam was organised by T. Subbarami Reddy Seva Peetham at RK Beach. A huge Siva Lingam was formed with one crore small Sivalingams on the beach. Visakha Sarada Peetham seers Swaroopanandendra Swamy and Swatmanandendra Swamy performed the pujas. Former Union Minister T. Subbarami Reddy performed Abhishekam to the Lingam.
A large number of people came from different places in the city and the district to participate in the festivities. Some organisations distributed prasadam to the devotees at Ramakrishna Beach and at other places.
Sri Satya Sai Seva Samithi, Visakhapatnam city, and from various branches in the district, organised special pujas at Sri Sathya Sai Prema Sadan Mandir at MVP Colony on the occasion..
