Maha Padayatra held to mark completion of 1,116 days of protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

March 03, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Political leaders and members of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee organised a Maha Padayatra on the completion of 1,116 days protesting the strategic sale of the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by the Centre.

On March 3, a 20-km long walk was held from Kurmannapalem to the GVMC statue, here. The participants carried placards against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised slogans against the authorities concerned behind the privatisation move.

Leaders of all political parties (except BJP), including GVMC mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari (YSR Congress) took part in the protest.

The committee leaders Ayodhyaram and Adinarayana said that the BJP-led central government announced the sale of the steel plant three years ago, and took steps like leasing of the Blast Furnace-3 unit and implementing the biometric attendance system.

CPM State leader Ch. Narasingrao said that BJP should announce its stand on steel plant before the elections. Otherwise, anti-labour decisions by selling government assets to corporate people will inevitably lead to strong public opposition in the ensuing polls, he added.

Jana Sena party leader Kona Tatarao said that the State government has completely failed to stop the privatisation by the Centre due to its bonhomie with the BJP.