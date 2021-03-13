Magisterial inquiry into death of two prisoners on March 20

A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the circumstances that led to the death of two prisoners at the Revenue Divisional Officer’s Office at the Collectorate at 11 a.m. on March 20.
In one case, Batti Satyababu (63) of Digarapalli village, G.Madugula mandal, Visakhapatnam district, had died while undergoing treatment. at the King George Hospital (KGH) at around 9.05 a.m. on October 15.
In another case, Urukutu Venkatesh (38) of Vedullanarava village of Sabbavaram mandal in Visakhapatnam died while undergoing treatment at the KGH at about 7.45 a.m. on August 9, 2020, according to a statement issued by Revenue Divisional Officer K. Penchala Kishore on Saturday.
All the interest persons may attend the inquiry at the given date and time, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath