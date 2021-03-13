Magisterial inquiry into death of two prisoners on March 20

A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the circumstances that led to the death of two prisoners at the Revenue Divisional Officer’s Office at the Collectorate at 11 a.m. on March 20.

In one case, Batti Satyababu (63) of Digarapalli village, G.Madugula mandal, Visakhapatnam district, had died while undergoing treatment. at the King George Hospital (KGH) at around 9.05 a.m. on October 15.

In another case, Urukutu Venkatesh (38) of Vedullanarava village of Sabbavaram mandal in Visakhapatnam died while undergoing treatment at the KGH at about 7.45 a.m. on August 9, 2020, according to a statement issued by Revenue Divisional Officer K. Penchala Kishore on Saturday.

All the interest persons may attend the inquiry at the given date and time, he said.