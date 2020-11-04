Magisterial inquiry into death of remand prisoners

A magisterial inquiry will be held on November 18, to find out the circumstances that have led to the death of remand prisoner Ajeej Khan Sardar Khan (70), son of Sardar Khan, resident of Lal Khadi, Hazaranagar, Amravathi, Maharashtra. Ajeej Khan died on December 25, 2019, while undergoing treatment at KGH.

The inquiry will be held at RDO’s office, Collectorate building, Visakhapatnam, at 11 a.m.

Magisterial inquiry will also be held into the death of remand prisoner Abdul Rafee (42), son of Abubakar, resident of Manjeera village, Mallapuram mandal, Kerala, on November 11 at around 11 a.m. at the same premises.

Abdul Rafee, a remand prisoner, died on March 2, 2020, at KGH, while undergoing treatment.