Olympia Camera Club is organising a macro photography workshop as a promotional programme for photography enthusiasts on September 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Renowned photo artist K. Saraswathi Rao will be the faculty for the programme. The club will also be organising a photography trip to Bhutan from September 21. The subjects covered will be landscapes, portraits, architecture, nature and macro photography. Interested can contact 9246031455.

