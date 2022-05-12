Machilipatnam Express to be restored from tomorrow

It was cancelled during peak of COVID pandemic

The Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam daily express, which was withdrawn when the pandemic was at its peak, is being restored from May 14.

Train no. 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express will leave Machilipatnam daily from May 14 at 9.25 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 8 a.m.

In the return direction, 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Express will leave Visakhapatnam daily from May 15 at 10.10 p.m. and reach Machilipatnam he next day at 9 a.m., according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The train will halt at Pedana, Gudlavalleru, Gudivada, Mandavalli, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Godavari, Rajahmundry, Kadiyam, Dwarapudi, Anaparti, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili, Anakapalli and Duvvada

The train will have II AC coach, five Sleeper coaches, seven general coaches and luggage-cum-brake vans.