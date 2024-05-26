LVPEI’s awareness run for retinoblastoma kicks off in Visakhapatnam

Over 350 runners and several children participated in the third edition of ‘Whitathon’, an awareness run organised by L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), here on Sunday.

Vanumu Chandrasekhar, who was treated for retinoblastoma at the institute’s GMR Varalakshmi Campus in Visakhapatnam, along with Seera Jayaram, an Arjuna Awardee and boxing coach flagged off the run at Kali Mandir, RK Beach Road.

This year’s runners included members of Vizag Runners, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Omega Cancer Hospital, LVPEI staff as well as the general public. ‘Whitathon’ is LVPEI’s annual event dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support children affected by retinoblastoma, a life and vision-threatening eye cancer.

Addressing the gathering, Virender Sachdeva, Head of the LVPEI Visakhapatnam, said: “Parents, caregivers, and the community must be aware of the common symptoms of eye cancer in children and seek timely medical attention. The white reflex is the most common symptom of retinoblastoma, which is a white or yellowish-white glow that appears in the pupil of a child’s eye when light is focused on it, especially in photos taken with flash. Other symptoms include poor vision, redness of eye and squinting.”

Early detection

Suneetha Gavara, an eye cancer specialist explained that retinoblastoma can be cured if the tumour is detected and treated early, thus saving the life and vision of the child. She called upon the participants to spread awareness about the symptoms.

Retinoblastoma most commonly affects children under three years of age, with 90% of cases occurring in this age group. 50% of the affected children worldwide lose their lives due to late detection and inadequate treatment. India accounts for 20-25% of the global cases of eye cancer in children. Early detection and treatment are crucial for curing retinoblastoma, according to a statement issued by the hospital.